The incredible all-time record that Arsenal have achieved after Fulham demolition

This season just keeps getting better and better as far as Mikel Arteta and his young Arsenal side are concerned, with their win at Fulham setting an incredible all-time record.

The pressure was really on the Gunners going into the match at Craven Cottage, given that closest pursuers, Manchester City, had beaten Crystal Palace the previous day and were breathing down their necks, just two points behind at start of play.

By half time, any worries had been swept away as first Gabriel Magalhaes found the net, followed by Gabriel Martinelli and then a fine finish from captain, Martin Odegaard, in first-half injury time.

In what could’ve been a tricky assignment for the visitors, given that the west Londoners had only lost on one other occasion in their last nine games per WhoScored, the result was never in doubt.

Indeed, Arsenal have passed every test that has been laid at their door so far in the 2022/23 season.

Not only should Arteta be delighted by another hard-fought victory, but he and his players should be proud that they’ve become the first team in English football history to have won five consecutive London derbies away from home and not conceded a goal, per Opta Joe on Twitter:

Aside from Fulham, those matches were against Crystal Palace (0-2), Brentford (0-3), Chelsea (0-1), and Tottenham (0-2), per WhoScored.