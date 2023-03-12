The record that proves Liverpool are no longer mentality monsters

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are experiencing a miserable season as Jurgen Klopp’s side continues to struggle and a stat regarding their ability to comeback shows why the Reds are no longer mentality monsters. 

During the height of Klopp’s success at Anfield, the Merseyside club were not out of a match until the final whistle was blown and their ability to come back led to their German coach labelling his team “mentality monsters”.

However, that has not been the case this season as only in five of 13 games when Liverpool have fallen behind have the Reds gained anything, states the Liverpool Echo.

The Merseyside club also have a horrendous away record this campaign, earning just 12 points from their 13 away games so far which is going to be a big reason behind their failure to qualify for the Champions League should that happen.

Liverpool have struggled to come back in games 
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Kieran Trippier produces beautiful cross for Newcastle opener
The incredible all-time record that Arsenal have achieved after Fulham demolition
Photo: Lesson learned for Garnacho as Man United star leaves Old Trafford on crutches

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth once again highlighted Liverpool’s inability to turn games around. The Reds went 1-0 down in the first half and looked very timid throughout the second – which also saw Salah blast a penalty wide.

Liverpool’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League get slimmer with each passing game and this record is one they will have to change if they are to somehow achieve it.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.