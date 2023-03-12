The midfielders which Chelsea are interested in for the summer have been revealed with Graham Potter keen to continue strengthening the centre of the park.

Chelsea may have broken the bank to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in the summer, but that hasn’t stopped the club from targeting more players for their engine room.

Football Insider understands that the Blues have four names on their list that they are interested in bringing to the club, and they are Frenkie De Jong, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.

De Jong is apparently top of that list for the summer, with Todd Boehly said to be a “big admirer” of the Barcelona star.

It’s believed that the Dutchman could be the easiest to acquire out of all the names on the shortlist due to Barcelona’s financial struggles but that avenue could be seen as a catch-22, with De Jong coming out recently to say that he wants to stay at Barcelona for many years.

The Dutchman has been previously linked with Manchester United, but the Red Devils’ interest has cooled since the summer, so Chelsea could have a free run at trying to persuade De Jong to move to London.

Rice continues to be linked with a move away from West Ham, who will likely drive a hard bargain for their player, while Caicedo has just signed a new deal at Brighton and Bellingham will be the target of many elite European sides in the summer, so Chelsea will be a very busy club with regards to finding the right man to partner Fernandez in the summer.