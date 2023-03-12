Exclusive: Antonio Conte’s future key to resolving difficult Tottenham transfer saga

Tottenham forward Richarlison is making headlines at the moment after a difficult first season at Spurs since his summer transfer window move from Everton.

The Brazil international was a top performer during his time at Goodison Park, but he’s majorly flopped at Tottenham so far, and it’s unsurprisingly led to some speculation that he could already be on his way out of the club this summer.

Still, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano has played down the recent transfer rumours linking Richarlison with Juventus, saying that there’s nothing going on there at all, from what he’s been told.

Richarlison could undoubtedly be a fine signing for someone like Juve if he could get back to his best and perhaps enjoy more freedom than he has under Antonio Conte, and Romano did suggest the player’s future could hinge on what happens with the Spurs manager situation.

“Despite some rumours in the Italian press, my understanding is that there is absolutely nothing between Juventus and Richarlison as of now,” Romano said.

“Spurs spent big money for him, I think it’s very unlikely deal with Juventus and nothing is ongoing right now.

“It’s important to understand who will be the Spurs coach next season to understand more on Richarlison.”

It may well be that replacing Conte with a more attack-minded manager would be the key to unlocking Richarlison’s full potential, but for now may THFC fans will surely be frustrated with how this expensive signing has worked out.