Video: Gary Lineker angrily sidesteps questions about his BBC future

It’s the gift that keeps on giving, and news about Gary Lineker’s spat with the BBC continues to make headline news, with reporters camped outside the presenter’s house hoping to get the latest from the man himself.

Journalism known as ‘doorstepping’ is where reporters will literally be on or near a subject’s doorstep and then thrust a microphone in their face, often resulting in altercations.

Given the interest in the story, it was inevitable that the same fate would befall Lineker, and though things didn’t turn violent, his anger was quite clear.

"Is this the end of your presenting career, Mr Lineker?" Reporters ask Gary Lineker whether he has had any talks with the BBC or Director General Tim Davie over being taken off air in the wake of his comments about the government's migration policy. pic.twitter.com/UYLf8NVHiw — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 12, 2023

Pictures from Channel 4