Video: Huge mistake from Kieran Trippier helps Wolves to equalise

Wolves are level against Newcastle at St. James’ Park thanks to a goal from Hwang Hee-chan but the forward had a helping hand from Kieran Trippier.

The home side took the lead in the match in the first half through Alexander Isak but have failed to build on it since.

Hwang was brought on during minute 69 and one minute later the South Korean star scored the equaliser.

A ball broke into the Newcastle box and in an attempt to get it away, Trippier fluffed his clearance which fell directly to Hwang to tap into an empty net.