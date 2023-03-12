Video: John Barnes claims government are using distraction techniques in Lineker saga

The fall out from Gary Lineker being asked to step back from presenting Match of the Day by the BBC shows no signs of abating, with former England colleague, John Barnes, the latest to wade in with an opinion.

The former Liverpool man was forthright when interviewed on Sky News on Sunday, and didn’t appear to be in any mood to tolerate any excuses that may have been made regarding why Lineker wasn’t able to present his Saturday night show as normal.

He suggested that, in fact, the corporation’s heavy-handedness, which he appeared to relate to the government, amounted to ‘a distraction to the cost of living crisis, nurses pay. No one is talking about real issues…’

"This is a distraction to the cost of living crisis, nurses pay.. No one is talking about real issues.." John Barnes @officialbarnesy explains why he supports Gary Lineker ? pic.twitter.com/LWUp824ybK — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 12, 2023

Pictures from Sky News