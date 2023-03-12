Video: Kieran Trippier produces beautiful cross for Newcastle opener

Newcastle have taken the lead at St. James’ Park against Wolves thanks to a headed goal from Alexander Isak but the cross from Kieran Trippier made the goal. 

The Magpies are looking to get back on track in the league after some poor results of late and a win today would help them push for the Premier League’s top four.

Eddie Howe’s side have been the better of the two teams so far in the match and were eventually rewarded for their efforts.

A beautiful cross from a Trippier free-kick was expertly dispatched by the head of Isak.

