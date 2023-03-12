Video: Man United’s Casemiro sent off for nasty studs up challenge

He’d not received a direct red card in his career before joining Man United, but another awful challenge from Casemiro has seen the Brazilian sent off against Southampton.

The Premier League’s bottom club had been matching their hosts for effort in an entertaining first half, before Anthony Taylor, after initially branding a yellow card, used a VAR review to confirm that Casemiro’s studs up challenge on Carlos Alcaraz was deemed to be serious foul play and punished him with a straight red.

After losing 7-0 to Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, Erik ten Hag can’t afford for his United side to slip further back in the race for automatic Champions League qualification.

Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer

