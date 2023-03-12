Video: Miguel Almiron delighted with first home goal since October

Miguel Almiron has scored his first goal at St. James’ Park since October as Newcastle lead Wolves 2-1 in their Premier League clash.

Newcastle took the lead in the match through an Alexander Isak header but that was cancelled out in the second half as a gift from Kieran Trippier allowed Wolves to equalise through Hwang.

Eddie Howe’s side are now back in front thanks to a goal from Miguel Almiron, which was his first home goal since scoring in a 4-0 win over Aston Villa back in October.