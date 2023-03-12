Video: Miguel Almiron delighted with first home goal since October

Newcastle United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Miguel Almiron has scored his first goal at St. James’ Park since October as Newcastle lead Wolves 2-1 in their Premier League clash. 

Newcastle took the lead in the match through an Alexander Isak header but that was cancelled out in the second half as a gift from Kieran Trippier allowed Wolves to equalise through Hwang.

Eddie Howe’s side are now back in front thanks to a goal from Miguel Almiron, which was his first home goal since scoring in a 4-0 win over Aston Villa back in October.

