Video: Sublime skill from Odegaard as he bags Arsenal’s third at Fulham

Things have gone from bad to worse for Fulham in their London derby against Arsenal, Gunners captain, Martin Odegaard, firing them three goals ahead in first-half injury time.

If there was any doubt that Mikel Arteta’s side wouldn’t be able to handle the pressure after Man City’s away win at Crystal Palace brought them to within two points of the north Londoners, they answered emphatically before the half-time whistle.

Gabriel’s Magalhaes and Martinelli had already made the game comfortable for the visitors at Craven Cottage, before a sublime piece of skill and finish from Odegaard surely put this one to bed.

