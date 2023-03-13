23-year-old star to sign with Man City on Wednesday

Manchester City
Man City star Julian Alvarez will sign a new contract with the Manchester club on Wednesday after only signing for the Premier League champions in the summer.

That is according to Tyc Sports reporter, Cesar Luis Merlo, who states that the Argentina international will get a significant pay rise due to his contributions over the last few months.

The new deal will add one more year to his current deal and will now expire in 2028. Alvarez only signed for Man City in the summer from River Plate and it is unusual to see new contracts offered just months after a player’s arrival but Pep Guardiola must be a big fan of the World Cup winner.

Alvarez has played 32 times for Man City this season, scoring 10 goals and assisting a further three. That is not a bad return for a player who has a rotation role but the Argentina forward’s star is expected to grow further over the coming years.

Football fans got a glimpse of Alvarez’s potential during the World Cup, where the 23-year-old played a crucial role in helping Argentina win a third title in Qatar.

