£97.5m star not part of Graham Potter’s plans at Chelsea next season

Romelu Lukaku is not part of Graham Potter’s plans for next season as Chelsea plan to somehow offload the striker.

According to the Daily Mail, Lukaku wants to stay at Inter Milan when his loan expires at the end of the season, but the Serie A giants cannot afford to keep him on the salary he currently earns.

The Belgium striker is also not part of Graham Potter’s plans at Chelsea states the report and it puts the 29-year-old in a tricky position.

? Romelu Lukaku wants to stay at Inter Milan when his loan ends this summer, but they cannot afford to keep him on the same salary. The striker is also not part of Graham Potter's Chelsea plans. (Source: @MailSport) pic.twitter.com/X6SWRijgKO — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 13, 2023

Chelsea re-signed Lukaku for a club-record £97.5m from Inter Milan during the summer of 2021 but the move never worked out and the Blues will now need to sign a number nine ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

A lack of goals has been a problem during Potter’s time at Stamford Bridge but he still doesn’t fancy Lukaku leading the line for his team.

The 29-year-old has suffered a lot with injuries this season and has not offered Inter a lot for the money they have invested. It will be interesting to see if a club tries to sign the Belgium star permanently over the summer and if not, Inter Milan looks like where the striker will end up but on a lower salary.