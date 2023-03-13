Arsenal stars clean up at award ceremony amid sensational Premier League campaign

Arsenal stars cleaned up at the 2023 London Football Awards at the Roundhouse on Monday night amid their sensational ongoing Premier League campaign.

The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League with 66 points with Man City chasing the North London club from five points adrift. Mikel Arteta’s side are also still in contention to win the Europa League this season but it is the first league title in 19 years that everyone really wants.

At the 2023 London Football Awards, Arsenal’s achievement so far was recognised as the North London club cleaned up. Gunners captain Martin Odegaard was named Premier League Player of the Year, Mikel Arteta won Manager of the Year and Bukayo Saka took home Young Player of the Year.

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard wins Premier League player of the year at the London Football Awards. pic.twitter.com/qpXeyEhNI8 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 13, 2023

Odegaard beat the likes of his teammate Saka, Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic to the main award and it is deserved by the Norwegian midfielder.

The 24-year-old has really stepped up this season for Arsenal having been given the captain’s armband by Arteta and it looks like his first season as skipper could see him get his hands on the Premier League trophy.