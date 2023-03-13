Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano praises “smart” Arsenal transfer deal after record-breaking performance

Football transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has praised Arsenal’s smart work on signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton in January.

The Belgium international had impressed with Brighton before sealing a big move to the Emirates Stadium in the middle of the season, though there may perhaps have been one or two eyebrows raised at the time, as it followed the Gunners appearing to miss out on their first choice target Mykhaylo Mudryk, who ended up joining Chelsea instead.

Still, Trossard has been superb for Arsenal, contributing one goal and five assists in his last seven games, including three in the first half against Fulham yesterday as Mikel Arteta’s side kept their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal fans will be thrilled with how quickly Trossard has settled in and made an impact, and Romano clearly thinks highly of the work the north London giants did with this deal.

“Arsenal were hugely impressive again yesterday, and Leandro Trossard in particular with three assists in the first half against Fulham – a new Premier League record,” Romano wrote.

“In my opinion, it’s such a smart, good signing by Arsenal. I didn’t have any doubt to be honest. He’s a serious player, Premier League proven, wanted by Edu and Arteta in the most difficult moment after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk. Arsenal have been fast and smart, this makes the difference on the market.”