Arsenal likely to set €25m asking price for in-form star as Euro giants join transfer race

Arsenal are reportedly likely to ask for around €25million to let Folarin Balogun leave this summer amid rumoured transfer interest from both AC Milan and Inter Milan.

The exciting young striker is enjoying a hugely impressive breakthrough campaign on loan with Ligue 1 side Reims, scoring 17 goals in all competitions so far.

AC Milan have recently shown an interest in Balogun, according to a report from the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

And now there’s been another update from the same source as Inter are also mentioned as being suitors for Balogun, who could cost in the region of €20-025m.

Arsenal certainly have a big decision to make this summer, as many fans will feel Balogun has shown he should be given a chance in Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

At the same time, however, it’s hard to see the 21-year-old playing regularly when he also has the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah to compete for a place with at the Emirates Stadium.

If offers from Serie A clubs come in, Balogun could do well to try continuing his development abroad.