Arsenal plan to sell two players to fund potential €50million forward transfer

Arsenal are reportedly planning a summer transfer window move for Lille striker Jonathan David after his superb form in Ligue 1 this season.

The Canada international is joint-top scorer in the French top flight with 19 league goals, while he also has four assists to his name.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal are now looking at David and they could be ready to part ways with both Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun to make room for him in their squad.

The Gunners signed Gabriel Jesus last summer and Leandro Trossard in January, but they could perhaps benefit from an out-and-out scorer like David to give them a new dimension in attack.

Arsenal fans might not be too keen to see talented young players like Nketiah and Balogun leaving, however, particularly as the latter is another top young forward who has lit up Ligue 1 this season during his loan spell with Reims.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside recently, French football expert Jonathan Johnson said he expected David to cost around €50million this summer as he provided insight into what his future could hold.

“Jonathan David is somebody who I expect to be on the move this summer, and it’s a bit of a surprise that he hasn’t already moved on. I know that that was certainly the intention of the club, the player and his entourage last summer, when he was linked with some big clubs, but it never materialised,” Johnson said.

“I think it’s fair to say that the price tag for David may have been a little unrealistic last summer, we were talking upwards of maybe €70m for a player who went through quite a lengthy goal drought during last season.

“He’s got back to a good level of consistency this season, and there’s a lot of interest in him now from clubs in Germany. I think clubs will also be aware now that his price tag will most likely have been slashed to something below €50m.

“His agent has spoken about playing in England and Spain in the past, but I think he’d also be open to someone like RB Leipzig, who have Max Eberl, who was a big fan of the player when he was at Borussia Monchengladbach. There would obviously be a place for him at Leipzig, so I think that’s one to watch and I definitely think Jonathan David will be one to watch in terms of a move this summer.”