How Arsenal executives reacted when they were surprisingly beaten to top January transfer target

Arsenal chiefs were reportedly considerably disappointed when they ended up missing out to rivals Chelsea for the transfer of Mykhaylo Mudryk in January.

The Ukraine international had been a priority for the Gunners and there was real disappointment behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium when he chose the move to Stamford Bridge instead, according to the Telegraph.

Still, the report goes on to say that Arsenal executives did not feel sorry for themselves for too long as they instead pulled off the smart signing of Leandro Trossard, who has impressed since his move from Brighton.

Even though the Belgium international was not the north Londoners’ first choice, his Premier League experience seems to be benefiting him well, unlike Mudryk, who has taken time to settle at Chelsea.

Leandro Trossard joined Arsenal in January
Mykhaylo Mudryk joined Chelsea over Arsenal
In general, Arsenal look to have done some smart work in raiding players from other Premier League clubs in recent times, and that blend of youth and experience now sees them five points clear at the top of the table with eleven games to go.

Trossard has certainly played his part, having set up three goals in just the first half against Fulham yesterday – a new Premier League record.

