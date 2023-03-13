Stat suggests Arsenal success is down to doing something very differently from their rivals in the transfer market

What’s behind Arsenal’s surprise success this season? It’s unlikely to just be one thing, but stats point towards a transfer approach that is very different from their big six rivals.

Analysis from the Telegraph shows that Arsenal’s recent signings have come mainly from Premier League clubs, with key players like Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jorginho and Leandro Trossard all among the recent purchases to join from other English teams.

As you can see in the Telegraph’s graphic below, 43% of Arsenal transfers between 2020 and 2023 came from other Premier League sides – a stark contrast to their rivals, with Manchester City and Manchester United making just 25% of their signings from other clubs in the division, while just one of the last 13 Liverpool signings has not come from abroad…

It certainly seems to be useful for Arsenal that the likes of Jorginho and Trossard, who came in in January, have not needed much time to settle, so have been able to help Mikel Arteta’s side continue to build real momentum towards a title challenge.

By contrast, plenty of highly rated big names have moved to Chelsea for considerable money, but have taken time to settle, with the Blues perhaps set to be a force in the near future, but whilst currently looking very far away from that.