Arsenal want to take advantage of positive situation to make transfer happen

Arsenal want to take advantage of the positive form of Folarin Balogun at Reims this summer as the Gunners look to sell the striker for a good fee.

That is according to Todofichajes, who reports that Arsenal are open to selling the 21-year-old during the next transfer window as there are several clubs monitoring the youngster – which includes his current club Stade de Reims.

AC Milan are another club who have recently shown an interest in Balogun, according to a report from the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Milan’s city rivals, Inter Milan, are also monitoring the situation according to the same source, who could cost interested parties in the region of €20m-€25m.

Balogun is enjoying a hugely impressive campaign on loan with Ligue 1 side Reims, scoring 17 goals in all competitions so far. Mikel Arteta’s main number nine at Arsenal is Gabriel Jesus, who is currently being backed up by Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah, and it is hard to see where the 21-year-old would fit in at present.

The Gunners loanee deserves a chance following his performances this season, but Arteta could use the money from a transfer to strengthen his squad with another first-team star.