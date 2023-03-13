Chelsea to get rid of £264m worth of stars this summer with big names set for exit

This summer is set to be another big one for Chelsea as the Blues look to raise up to £264m in the transfer market in order to continue their big spending.

The West London club went big on signings over the last two transfer windows as new owner Todd Boehly splashed over £600m on players in order to build a team for the present and future. The biggest of those was Enzo Fernandez who cost Chelsea a British-record £106.8m and now players will have to go the other way in order to raise funds and decrease the size of Graham Potter’s squad.

According to The Athletic, there will be a mass clear-out at Stamford Bridge and Ben Chilwell could be one of the first out of the door.

It’s understood Manchester City are showing ‘genuine’ interest in the England star, with Pep Guardiola in need of a left-back with Joao Cancelo on loan at Bayern Munich and expected to leave the Premier League champions in the summer.

Two players that could potentially depart the Blues are Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic who are yet to renew their current deals in West London. Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Armando Broja and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have all fallen out of favour with Potter and will likely head for the exit.

There is also Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan with Inter Milan, the striker is not part of the Chelsea boss’ plans and could raise a significant amount of cash.

Chelsea hope to raise around £264m in transfers as the West London club seek a way back to the top of the Premier League.