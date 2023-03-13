Chelsea star held in-person transfer talks with Euro giants’ directors during trip to London last week

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic reportedly met with two AC Milan directors in London last week to offer himself to the Serie A giants.

This is according to an intriguing exclusive report by Pianeta Milan, who state that the Croatia international made it clear to the Rossoneri that he’s planning to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season and would be keen on a return to the San Siro.

Kovacic had a spell at Inter Milan as a youngster, before later playing for Real Madrid and Chelsea, but it seems he’s now keen for another spell in Italy.

The report from Pianeta Milan states that these talks took place while Milan were in London for the Champions League tie with Tottenham last week.

Kovacic has shone during his time at Chelsea, so this is concerning news if it proves accurate, with the Blues going through enough upheaval as it is in recent months.

Losing a proven, experienced player like Kovacic this summer seems far from ideal, but it perhaps makes sense that someone like him isn’t entirely convinced by how the project is going under new owner Todd Boehly.