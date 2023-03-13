Exclusive: Contract stand-off “isn’t helping” Chelsea star amid Liverpool transfer interest

Fabrizio Romano could not confirm the rumours that Mason Mount is not actually injured at the moment, but is missing games due to his contract stand-off with Chelsea.

However, writing in today’s edition of ‘the Daily Briefing‘ exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano admitted that Mount’s current contract situation is not helping the player in what has undoubtedly been a frustrating season.

Chelsea have not been at their best on the pitch, and Mount is one of a number of players whose form has gone downhill, and it seems the ongoing transfer speculation due to a lack of progress on his new contract is becoming an issue.

Romano also said he’s aware of Liverpool’s interest in the England international, though it’s too early to say for sure where he’ll end up if he does leave Stamford Bridge.

“I have no confirmation on the speculation, but for sure the contract situation isn’t helping Mount right now,” Romano said.

“It’s not an easy negotiation for the new contract.

“I’m aware of Liverpool interest, but it’s too early to say where Mason will end up.”

Liverpool fans will surely be keen to keep an eye on this saga as it develops, with Mount potentially a superb addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad for a reduced fee as he’ll be in the final year of his contract this summer.