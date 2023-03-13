Chances of Chelsea star leaving are “increasing” as Blues set deadline for Liverpool transfer target

The chances of Mason Mount leaving Chelsea are “increasing” as it seems no progress is being made on a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

This is according to the latest tweet from Fabrizio Romano, as he elaborates on what he said in his exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier today.

Romano has previously confirmed that he’s aware of interest from Liverpool, and that Mount’s current contract situation is not helping as he struggles for playing time and form this season.

See below for the latest on the England international’s future, in what will surely be seen as good news for Liverpool ahead of the summer…

There’s still big gap in the negotiations between Chelsea and Mason Mount, as new deal is again far from being agreed ?? #CFC No final decision yet but chances of MM leaving Chelsea are increasing — Mount will be on the market if new deal is not agreed before the summer. pic.twitter.com/FQySU5gxh9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 13, 2023

Romano says Chelsea have set a deadline for this to be resolved or they will be prepared to put Mount on the market in the next transfer window.

The 24-year-old may not have been at his best lately, but one can easily imagine him reviving his career at Liverpool and fitting in well in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, which currently lacks midfielders in their prime years.