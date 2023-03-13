Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of £50m Serie A star who is a target for Man United

Erik ten Hag is said to be a huge fan of Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries and could make a move for the Netherlands international this summer.

The right-back has been a long-term target for Man United and the Premier League giants considered making a move for the 26-year-old in January but couldn’t raise the funds to make a deal happen.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has revived his Man United career in recent months but there are still doubts over his Old Trafford future. Should the former Crystal Palace star decide to leave, Dumfries could be the man to replace him and fight for the right-back slot with Diogo Dalot.

Football Insider states that Erik ten Hag is a “huge fan” of Dumfries and that will only increase the defender’s chances of moving to the Manchester club.

According to the report, Inter’s financial troubles mean they could be forced to accept a lower fee than they expected for Dumfries, with a bid between £40m-£50m said to be enough to bring the Dutch star from the Serie A giants this summer.

The 26-year-old has a contract at the San Siro until 2025 but will the right-back see that end date?