Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of £50m Serie A star who is a target for Man United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erik ten Hag is said to be a huge fan of Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries and could make a move for the Netherlands international this summer.

The right-back has been a long-term target for Man United and the Premier League giants considered making a move for the 26-year-old in January but couldn’t raise the funds to make a deal happen.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has revived his Man United career in recent months but there are still doubts over his Old Trafford future. Should the former Crystal Palace star decide to leave, Dumfries could be the man to replace him and fight for the right-back slot with Diogo Dalot.

Football Insider states that Erik ten Hag is a “huge fan” of Dumfries and that will only increase the defender’s chances of moving to the Manchester club.

Denzel Dumfries has long been admired by Man United 
More Stories / Latest News
Man United make Casemiro decision after receiving second red card of the season
Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham haven’t started a crucial process yet ahead of next season
West Ham sold midfielder for £3.5m – now he’s a prime candidate to replace David Moyes

According to the report, Inter’s financial troubles mean they could be forced to accept a lower fee than they expected for Dumfries, with a bid between £40m-£50m said to be enough to bring the Dutch star from the Serie A giants this summer.

The 26-year-old has a contract at the San Siro until 2025 but will the right-back see that end date?

More Stories Denzel Dumfries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.