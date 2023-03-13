“Everything you can feel in football, you feel it at Celtic,” Aaron Mooy

Three of Celtic’s Asian stars have been in the news today with some interesting comments and playing for the Scottish Champions. Let’s start with Australia’s top performer at the World Cup in Qatar, the one and only Aaron Mooy, who scored the opening goal for Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter final win at the weekend.

Mooy doesn’t particularly enjoy the media attention and dislikes doing press conferences but he was sent in to speak to the media after Celtic’s emphatic 3-0 win on Saturday and he had some very interesting observations about life as a Celtic player to share, after he was asked if this is the happiest time in his playing career.

“Is this the happiest I’ve been in my career? I don’t know, listen, Celtic is a demanding club. Whenever I play I’m under pressure to perform and win. That’s what supporters expect,” Mooy said, as reported on The Celtic Star. “It’s enjoyable because you feel everything at this club. The support, the pressure. Everything you can feel in football, you feel it at Celtic.

“There’s a feeling of relief when you win more than exhilaration. Especially in big games, that’s the first thing you feel — it’s not joy or happiness, because you just did what you were meant to do. That’s something I’ve not experienced before in my career. I do enjoy it. When we have a good game, my coffee in the morning tastes better,” the Socceroos midfielder said.

“Until the game is won, I don’t enjoy it that much until the whistle goes and we’ve done our job. I hate this bit, doing press conferences! But the heightened senses here really energise me. I’m getting a bit older so I’m trying to maximise everything I’m doing.

“Celtic is a club where you feel the support, you feel everything. I’m just taking it all in,” Mooy added.

Next up, Celtic’s Japanese Maestro Reo Hatate…