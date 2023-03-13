Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham haven’t started a crucial process yet ahead of next season

Tottenham Hotspur have yet to start their search for a new manager ahead of next season as Antonio Conte is expected to leave the North London club.

That is according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Spurs have not begun the search for a new manager as a decision on Conte will be made at the end of the season.

Romano states that there has been no change in the Italian coach’s situation and the 53-year-old is expected to leave the North London club at the end of the season.

No changes on Antonio Conte situation. Final decision will be at the end of the current season together with the club — but feeling remains same with Conte to leave Tottenham in June ?? #THFC Personal/family reasons will be crucial.

Spurs have not started new coach process yet. pic.twitter.com/DzyKFZpIGq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 13, 2023

Tottenham will go another season without a trophy after being knocked out of the Champions League last week and there have already been names linked to the North London hot seat.

A Mauricio Pochettino return and former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique are names that are being mentioned as the next few months will be crucial to the future success of Tottenham.

The future of Harry Kane is also in doubt and any manager will want to know if the superstar is staying before taking the role at Spurs – which could cause problems in their search.