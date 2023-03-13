The BBC are set to allow Gary Lineker to return to his presenting roles for the broadcaster following his short hiatus as a result of his Twitter use.

Lineker was ordered to step from presenting Match of the Day by the BBC last Friday following his “1930s Germany” tweet in response to the UK’s asylum policy, as several football presenters and pundits confirmed they would not be taking part in any live broadcasts over the weekend in support of Lineker.

This led to Match of the Day being a 20-minute highlight show with no presenter, pundits or commentary, a very strange viewing experience considering its long-running format and success over the past 70 years.

But Lineker’s return looks to be edging nearer, with Sky Sports’ Rob Harris confirming this morning that the BBC are preparing to issue an apology over their decision to prevent Lineker from working over the weekend.

More details on @SkyNews: Gary Lineker will return to presenting on the BBC after he was dropped for his political tweets, it’s understood. BBC backed down after disruption across TV and radio sports output over the weekendpic.twitter.com/41kjKQxFUv — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) March 13, 2023

This means that the former striker, who has been in the presenting business for over two decades, will likely make his return this weekend for the BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup quarter-finals, hopefully bringing to an end the rift between the corporation, Lineker, and football fans across the country.