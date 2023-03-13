Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have agreed a new deal with superstar Basketballer and Reds fan LeBron James.

James owns a 1% stake in FSG, having originally purchased a 2% stake in Liverpool in 2011. In 2021, the LA Lakers star and his business partner Maverick Carter became members of FSG’s ownership group and they have now extended it to a lifetime deal.

An FSG statement posted on their website following an annual partners meeting in Florida said: “FSM (Fenway Sports Management) and LRMR Ventures have extended their longstanding strategic partnership into a lifetime deal that will allow FSM to continue to secure exclusive, global marketing and sponsorship opportunities for four-time NBA Champion LeBron James.

“As part of the agreement, James, and co-founder of LRMR Ventures Maverick Carter will receive additional equity in FSM’s parent company FSG. James and Carter became members of FSG’s ownership group in 2021.”

The Basketball superstar, who is currently the world’s highest-paid active athlete and has a net worth of $1bn, will now be used further to increase FSG’s reach and can be used in marketing projects.

Liverpool and James released a jersey this season and more things like this can now be expected further.