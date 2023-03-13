Tottenham have reportedly opened an initial dialogue over a new contract for star player Harry Kane as he is targeted by Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window.

The England international is one of the finest players in world football on his day and faces a pivotal few months in his career as he approaches the final year of his Spurs contract.

According to The Athletic, the north Londoners have not yet got into advanced talks over extending Kane’s stay with the club, but initial discussions seem to have taken place as Man Utd hover.

The report notes that the Red Devils have made Kane one of their priority targets for the summer, which makes sense as Cristiano Ronaldo left in the middle of the season and Wout Weghorst is only on loan at Old Trafford.

Kane’s goal record and all-round quality means he could transform Erik ten Hag’s side, though The Athletic note that Spurs are adamant they don’t want to sell.

It never seems easy doing business with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, and he’ll surely be desperate to do anything to avoid losing this club legend to a Premier League rival.

Still, Kane is yet to win any silverware in his career so far, and he’ll surely be tempted by Ten Hag’s project at United.