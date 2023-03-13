Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp has admitted Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin looks like he can be difficult to play with.

The Frenchman has often divided opinion during his time at St James’ Park, providing occasional moments of magic but struggling for consistency, particularly with his end-product.

Redknapp has singled him out as a difficult teammate from what he’s seen of him at Newcastle.

“Saint-Maximin is a very difficult player to play with to a certain extent because you don’t know when he’s going to cross the ball,” the pundit told Sky Sports.

“If you’re a striker, there are times when you think he’s going to go on and cross it but he chops back onto his left foot or right foot.

“It’s not always easy so you almost have to expect the unexpected with him – but he gives you an outlet. He’s got tremendous pace. He’s been in mixed form this season.

“Anthony Gordon, I would have expected to start [against Wolves] had he been fit but he’s a player, certainly at home, that can make something happen.”