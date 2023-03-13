Kai Havertz has said scoring in the past few matches is “a great feeling” and has praised the club’s new signing Enzo Fernandez.

Havertz is on an impressive run of form lately, scoring in both of his last two Chelsea match, with one of the strikes coming in the Champions League last 16 second leg win over Borussia Dortmund and the German spoke about how it has felt to be back scoring goals.

“Scoring in the past few games is a great feeling but the most important thing is helping the team get the victory and hopefully we can push forward now.

“Scoring [against Leicester] was great and even though the celebration may not have shown it, it was the best thing and important for us to get the win.”

If you’re wondering why Havertz admitted to not celebrating, it’s because Chelsea have had several goals and team moves ruled out for offside lately and the Chelsea man said that as soon as his effort found the net against the Foxes, he immediately thought the goal would be ruled out.

“I must admit, I did think I might have been offside so I didn’t celebrate really! These days with VAR, you know the goal will be checked so I thought it was best to wait and see first.”

Havertz was then asked how much he has enjoyed playing with Chelsea’s new midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has slotted in seamlessly since his arrival from Benfica in January, already racking up two assists in his six matches in blue.

“Yes, it has been great playing with Enzo [Fernandez]. He’s a great player and he has a lot of qualities. He’s shown this in the last few games and his ball for my goal was fantastic.”

Havertz will hope his good form can continue this weekend when Chelsea face Everton on Saturday evening.