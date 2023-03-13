Harry Kane advised to “be selfish” and “seize the opportunity” amid Man United transfer interest

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been advised to be “selfish” when it comes to making a decision over his future this summer amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The England international has been a prolific scorer in a fine career with Spurs, and will have his sights set on overtaking Alan Shearer as the all-time leading scorer in Premier League history.

Still, Kane has never won a trophy, and at 29 years of age he’ll surely know his time is running out, which means it might be difficult to say no to someone like Man Utd if they do continue to make him one of their top targets, as The Athletic have reported.

Discussing Kane’s future, former Chelsea star Ruud Gullit called on the player to take the opportunity to accept a big move if the offer comes along, and it will be interesting to see if we finally see him make a big push to leave the club he’s been with for his entire career so far.

“If I were him, I’d be selfish and say, ‘I’m leaving’. Many players are loyal to their club, but do not win anything. What good is that? As a footballer you want to win prizes, don’t you,” he told beIN Sports, as quoted by Sport Witness.

“When you are not good enough as a player, a club says: ‘Thank you for services rendered’. But if a club is not good enough, then as a player you have to seize the opportunity to win prizes elsewhere.”

United won the Carabao Cup this season, but in truth Kane might also think about other options if he really wants to be winning major titles like the Premier League and the Champions League.