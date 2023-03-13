Man United transfer target with bargain release clause branded “best centre-back in the world right now”

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has heaped praise onto in-form centre-back Kim Min-jae, who is having a superb season in Serie A.

The South Korea international was not the biggest name when he joined from Fenerbahce in the summer, but he’s proven a hugely important part of Spalletti’s side’s strong form as they sit top of Serie A.

The Italian tactician has not held back with his praise of Kim, describing him as the best player in the world in his position at the moment, who does as many as 20 incredible things per match.

See below for his quotes via Fabrizio Romano, which will surely be of interest to Manchester United fans…

A recent report from Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, claimed that Man Utd would be willing to pay the 26-year-old’s €48m release clause.

The Red Devils already have strong options in Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in central defence, but it would be hard to turn down this opportunity for what would surely be an immense bargain.

Then again, with Napoli flying high at the moment, there seems little reason for a talent like Kim to just walk away from that and move to Old Trafford.

