Liam Cooper has admitted that he is frustrated over his lack of game time due to injury and competition for places in the side.

Cooper has not featured for Leeds since they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on February 5th, a game that saw the end of the road for Jesse Marsch as manager, with new boss Javi Gracia opting for a central defensive pairing of Robin Koch and Max Wober.

Cooper admitted in his programme notes before Leeds’ 2-2 draw with Brighton over the weekend that it’s been tough for him being out for so long.

Personally it’s been frustrating to miss the last few matches with injury and I didn’t expect to be out for as long as I have been.

“Naturally, all I want to do is get back out on the pitch as soon as possible and help the team as much as I can. Hopefully, I can do that sooner rather than later.”

Luke Ayling has been Leeds’ stand-in captain while Cooper has been out of the squad, but you would hope that as the club’s main skipper, Cooper will hopefully find himself back on the field for the club he has been at since 2014.

