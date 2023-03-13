Gracia replacement: Leeds eyeing super manager from Premier League rivals

Leeds United are reportedly already looking for a potential replacement for Javi Gracia after his unconvincing start as manager at Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch was recently given his marching orders, but things haven’t really improved under Gracia, and MOT Leeds News now report on rumoured interest in hiring Marco Silva from Fulham.

Silva has done fine work at Craven Cottage, despite previously earning mixed reviews from spells in charge of Everton, Watford and Hull City.

It remains to be seen if Fulham will be able to keep hold of Silva now, with the Portuguese tactician perhaps likely to be eyed up by bigger clubs.

Although Leeds aren’t at their best right now, they remain a historically bigger name than Fulham, so might be able to convince the right manager to take over.

