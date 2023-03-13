Leeds United are reportedly making progress on agreeing a new contract for key player Jack Harrison.

The 26-year-old former Manchester City player has shone during his time at Elland Road and the club will no doubt be eager to keep hold of him.

According to Football Insider, that wish now looks closer to becoming a reality, with Leeds in advanced talks with Harrison over a new contract that would see him earn a pay rise from the Yorkshire outfit.

Leeds have certainly made progress given that Harrison was not too far away from joining Leicester City and has also been linked with Newcastle United, as noted by Football Insider’s report.

It’s not been the best season for Leeds, who still face the threat of relegation, and who will want to avoid losing more key players after both Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips left in the summer.

Harrison moving on as well would be another big blow for LUFC as they look to try and establish themselves in the Premier League after only recently returning following 16 years out of the top division.