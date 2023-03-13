Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp did not hold back with his criticism of the club’s players in their 1-0 defeat against relegation strugglers Bournemouth at the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side put in a performance that sums up their season – bizarre inconsistency that has been so unlike Klopp’s other teams during his largely successful Anfield reign.

Having thrashed Manchester United 7-0 last weekend, Liverpool should have been full of confidence to go on a run to get them into the top four, but Redknapp says they were expecting an easy ride at Bournemouth and put in a pitiful display.

See below as Redknapp accuses some of the Liverpool players of not wanting to play, and of taking their opponents lightly, which is certainly a damning accusation to be making against seasoned professionals, let alone some of the finest players in the Premier League…

?? "That was a PITIFUL performance!" Jamie Redknapp slams Liverpool for their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth. pic.twitter.com/I8sW4BfMOd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 12, 2023

Liverpool fans will no doubt be gutted that they couldn’t build some momentum after thrashing Man Utd, but there’s perhaps still time to turn things around.

It remains to be seen, however, if this current group really has the mentality required, if Redknapp’s claims are anything close to accurate.