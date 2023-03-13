Exclusive: Man City have long-standing interest in transfer of in-form Chelsea star

Manchester City have been interested in the potential transfer of Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell for around a year now, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Blues ace is in fine form right now, proving one of the key figures in the recent turnaround for Graham Potter’s side, and it’s not too surprising to hear that City are fans of his.

Chilwell looks like he could be a fine fit for City, who look in need of a change in that area of the pitch right now after allowing Joao Cancelo to move on loan to Bayern Munich in January.

The Portugal international had been a top performer for Pep Guardiola’s side, but his future is now surely in doubt, and Chilwell could be a similarly good fit with what he brings going forwards.

Chelsea surely won’t want to sell Chilwell to one of their big six rivals, and Romano does suggest that the England international is now fully focused on his current club.

“Man City interest in Ben Chilwell was there already last year, but I’m told Chelsea have not made any decision on fullbacks at this stage and also Chilwell is doing very well, so he’s 100% focused on Chelsea right now,” Romano explained.