Manchester City scouts monitor Premier League forward ahead of potential transfer

Manchester City have sent scouts to keep tabs on Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson this season, according to journalist Steve Kay.

The reigning Premier League champions have a slightly ageing squad and could perhaps do with a young talent like Johnson coming in in the near future, with Pep Guardiola supposedly eyeing him up as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

See below for details as Kay claims City have been monitoring Johnson this season, and it’s fair to say the 21-year-old Wales international will have impressed with seven goals and two assists in his first season playing in the Premier League…

Manchester City have been keeping a very close eye on the Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson. Scouts have been sent to watch Johnson on numerous occasions this season according to sources. Pep would see him as a future replacement for Riyad Mahrez.#MCFC #NFFC pic.twitter.com/s2ZDOUhnFM — Steve Kay (@stevek9KS1TV) March 13, 2023

City look like they could be a good fit for Johnson’s style of play, so it will be interesting to see if they step up their interest in the Forest youngster in the months ahead.

Although Mahrez has been a star player for City, he recently turned 32 and has a contract running until 2025, which seems unlikely to be extended any further.

We saw City offload players like Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling up front last summer, so replacing Mahrez with Johnson could be another move that makes sense for Guardiola.