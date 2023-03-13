Man United make Casemiro decision after receiving second red card of the season

Manchester United have decided not to contest the red card Casemiro received against Southampton on Sunday after concluding an appeal would probably fail.

That is according to the Independent, as the Brazil international was sent off for a foul on Saints midfielder Carlos Alcaraz in the 0-0 draw and will now have to serve a four-match ban.

It is Casemiro’s second red card of the season, following his dismissal against Crystal Palace, and that’s the reason the veteran star will miss an extra game.

The 31-year-old will sit out Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Fulham and Premier League matches against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton.

The absence of Casemiro is a big blow for Man United boss Erik ten Hag as the Brazil star has been instrumental to Man United’s success since signing from Real Madrid last summer.

Casemiro is expected to be back for United’s trip to Nottingham Forest on April 15 and time will tell how their season will look by then.