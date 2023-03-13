Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been advised by Martin Keown to use a different technique when he slides into challenges.

The Brazil international got himself sent off against Southampton at the weekend, with Man Utd struggling to a 0-0 draw against the team bottom of the Premier League table.

Losing Casemiro certainly didn’t help the Red Devils, and Keown says he’s noticed that Casemiro’s tackling technique is dangerous.

The former Arsenal defender, speaking to talkSPORT, said that he knows about tackling technique from his playing days, and he feels Casemiro can approach challenges like these differently to stop endangering his opponents.

“As a tackler, that was my game I was a contact defender, I went into a tackle on my side. If you look, anyone who is listening or watching have a look back, you’ll see Casemiro goes in on his backside,” he said.

“When you go in on your backside, your foot has to come up. Ok he wins the ball, his studs are showing, but then his foot goes above the ball and catches his opponent.

“If he tries to slide in on his side with a different technique, he can pinch that ball and he doesn’t endanger his opponent. That for me has crept into the game, you see a lot now people going in, he’s sort of leaping into the challenge.

“I know it looks worse in slow motion and I would like the PGMOL to look at it, the final thing the referee sees when he comes to the pitch-side is the actual action in full speed.”

Casemiro will certainly be a loss for United while he’s out, and it’s unfortunate to see how many games he’s missed through suspension now after mostly having such a positive influence since moving to Old Trafford from Real Madrid in the summer.

Casemiro would probably do well to take Keown’s advice on board and see if he can prevent these issues arising again in the future.