Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Man Utd transfer links with 21-year-old sensation

Fabrizio Romano has responded to recent Manchester United transfer rumours linking them with an interest in Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio.

The talented 21-year-old has impressed with his performances in the Portuguese top flight, as well as in the recent Europa League clash with Arsenal, and Romano admits there are many clubs keeping a close eye on him.

It seems Romano is not currently aware of specific interest from Man Utd or anyone else, but he’s tipped Inacio to be a fine signing for any team.

Discussing the Inacio rumours, Romano said: “I’ve been asked a few times now about Manchester United following Goncalo Inacio. Many, many clubs have followed him since a long time.

“He’s an amazing talent, I think he’s one of the best left-footed young centre backs in Europe. He would be a top signing for any club but I’m not aware of anything concrete for now.”

It remains to be seen if United will make another centre-back a priority after a lot of investment in that position in recent times.

The Red Devils have brought in the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the last couple of years, and it’s not clear someone like Inacio would get much playing time at Old Trafford.

Still, the Portugal Under-21 international is clearly a big prospect and it could be that we’ll see a number of clubs battling it out for him at some point in the near future.