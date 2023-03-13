Manchester United could make a move for Rafael Leao of AC Milan as Erik ten Hag looks to boost his side’s attacking prowess.

Marcus Rashford has been the main man for United so far this season, scoring 25 goals in all competitions, but ten Hag is keen on giving him some help in the summer to ease the pressure on him and Pianeta Milan are reporting that Rafael Leao is the man being targeted by the Dutchman.

The Portuguese winger is allegedly coming no closer to a contract extension with AC Milan and if the situation continues toward the final stages of the season, he may be on the move from San Siro.

Leao is contracted to his club until 2024 and has come close to a move away in a previous window, when Chelsea were supposedly ready to pay £75million for his services last summer according to Fabrizio Romano, but the bid was turned down by the Italians as they demanded that clubs pay his release clause of €150 million.

Seven months on from the Blues’ failed bid, United could now swoop in and enter talks to see if they can prise the 23-year old to Manchester as they hope Milan’s stance may have softened now the months are slowly ticking away on Leao’s deal.

The release clause is no small matter but with United’s riches and the possibility of new ownership taking charge of the club, you certainly can’t rule out them paying the big bucks for Leao.