Manchester United and Newcastle are keeping tabs on PSV youngster Xavi Simons amid rumours that PSG want him back at the club.

Simons joined PSV in the summer after lacking playing time at PSG and his impressive performances have perked the interest of a couple of English teams, most notably Manchester United and Newcastle, according to Ekrem Konur.

Simons has been PSV’s best player this season, scoring 14 goals and notching seven assists in all competitions and Le10Sport also believe that his former club PSG are keen on bringing him back to the club.

Despite leaving PSG for game time in the first place, it seems like the French champions do have a very good chance of resigning Simons as they have a €12 buyout clause per 10Sport, but PSV sporting director Marcel Brands confirmed in an interview recently that they intend to remove that clause in order to ward off any chance of a quick Simons exit.

“We will engage with him to have this clause removed. We will soon talk to him about it. I think we proved that we could offer something.”

Simons has already made more than three times the amount of appearances in Holland than he did in two seasons in France, so it remains to be seen whether the 19-year old midfielder will want to make a move back to his former club or whether he will join a team in England’s elite division.