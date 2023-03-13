Michael Owen believes officials made a mistake which cost Leeds against Brighton

Michael Owen says that he thinks the officials wrongly awarded Solly March’s goal for Brighton against Leeds due to a foul in the build-up.

Owen believes that Jack Harrison was fouled by Solly March seconds before the Seagulls scored, with March possibly clipping the heels of Harrison which forced the Leeds man to put the ball into his own net.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Owen said: “This is a foul. Not many will agree with me.

“He is about to clear the ball, gets his foot clipped, then ends up spooning into his own net. There is no way on earth he can kick that into his own net without being fouled.”

That goal made it 2-1 to Brighton just after the hour mark, but Harrison redeemed himself 17 minutes later, sending a gorgeous looping effort over the head of Jason Steele into the far right corner.

The final score between the pair was 2-2, but Leeds will feel slightly hard done by over Harrison’s unfortunate own goal in a match where a win would have done them the world of good in terms of escaping the relegation zone.