Newcastle United expected to make bid for Brighton midfielder

Newcastle United could make a move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo as the club plan for the future under their new ownership.

This is according to Bens Jacobs via his Caught Offside column, as he thinks the Magpies could swoop in for the Arsenal target.

With Caicedo, keep an eye on Newcastle as well. Liverpool would need the price to drop from January to seriously consider entering the race.”

Liverpool’s rumoured interest comes as no surprise, the Reds linked with a host of midfielders as they look to shake things up in the middle of the park.

Newcastle also need reinforcements in their midfield to back up the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock, but with Caicedo having just signed a contract extension, they may have to pay a premium to land the Ecuadorian.

Caicedo was heavily linked with Arsenal and Chelsea in January
With Enzo Fernandez signing for Chelsea for an estimated £106million in January, don’t be surprised to see Brighton demand something similar to that for Caicedo in the summer.

