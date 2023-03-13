Premier League giants could pounce on Real Madrid’s uncertainty and sign Kylian Mbappe for €150m

The future of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is in doubt ahead of the summer transfer window and a Premier League giant could make a move for the World Cup winner.

Mbappe signed a new deal with PSG last summer until 2024, with an option to extend by a further year, but having been dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich last week, his future has once again been brought into the spotlight.

Real Madrid were tipped to sign the France international last year before the superstar penned his new deal with PSG and it is fair to say that the 24-year-old’s decision did not go down well with the La Liga giants.

Los Blancos were so close to getting the forward for free and according to Todofichajes, Real Madrid are not wiling to spend money on Mbappe this summer and will wait until 2024 when the superstar is a free agent.

According to the report, Man United will try and pounce on Real Madrid’s uncertainty to try to sign Mbappe this summer and are willing to spend €150m on the superstar – which would be accepted by PSG.

However, the report states that Mbappe would prefer a move to Real Madrid and it would take some convincing for him to join Man United and be the forward Erik ten Hag is desperately looking for.