PSG are putting contract talks for Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos on hold until they find out the result of the UEFA FFP sanction threats made against them.

The French champions are holding off conversations of new deals for Messi and Ramos, according to the Mirror, with the club potentially having their Champions League status revoked after they were accused of breaching Financial Fair Play back in September.

The Parisians were one of ten clubs to be fined for the breaches during the 2020/21 season, having to pay a €10million fine for their actions.

Now, the 10-time Ligue 1 champions are facing the tough reality of possibly losing Messi and Ramos as they wait for the decision on their long-term European future, and Diario AS report that the club could be expelled from European competition as soon as the 2024/25 campaign.

The World Cup-winning Argentine and the two-time European Championship-winning Spaniard’s contracts both run out in June.

With such a big club not taking part in a competition like the Champions League, you would imagine that Messi and Ramos may look for moves elsewhere as they come toward the tail ends of their careers.

Having two of the greatest players the game has seen in the past 20 years leave PSG on a free transfer could also have big consequences for the club going forward as they strive to achieve the holy grail of the Champions League.