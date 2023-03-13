Pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer escape punishment for boycotting Match of the Day

Match of the Day pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer will not face punishment after boycotting the show in support of Gary Lineker last weekend.

It has been a crazy few days for the BBC and Match of the Day following their decision to remove Lineker from his hosting duties last Friday after he posted a Tweet criticising the UK government’s immigration policy.

That decision resulted in a number of key personalities abandoning their roles at the weekend in support of Lineker and MOTD pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer were two of the first to do so.

The Daily Mail are now reporting that those who walked out in support of Lineker will face no action from BBC bosses as the former Tottenham and Everton footballer is set to return to the host chair on Saturday.

All of the BBC’s football-related shows were affected at the weekend with Match of the Day only running for 20 minutes.

The whole saga has been an embarrassing one for the BBC as they prepare for things to return to normal this weekend.